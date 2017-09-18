 Skip Nav
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
Award Season
Mandy Moore's Fiancé Flies Across the Country to Be Her Emmys Date
Celebrity Friendships
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball

James Corden and Julia Carey at the 2017 Emmys

James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear

View In Slideshow
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty

James Corden and his wife, Julia Carey, could not have looked happier when they attended the Emmys on Monday. In addition to looking like prom king and queen in matching ensembles, the two were all smiles and giggles as they posed for pictures on the red carpet, and things only got cuter when James adorably rubbed Julia's belly. James and Julia have a lot to be excited about lately; not only did they celebrate their five-year wedding anniversary on Sept. 15, but the pair is also currently expecting their third child. James and Julia are already parents to 6-year-old son Max and 2-year-old daughter Carey.

Related
Reminder: Here Are the 2017 Emmy Nominations!
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
1 / 6
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
2 / 6
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
3 / 6
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
4 / 6
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer
5 / 6
James Corden Rubbing His Wife's Belly at the Emmys Will Make You Smile From Ear to Ear
Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz
6 / 6
Join the conversation
Award SeasonEmmy AwardsJulia CareyJames CordenCelebrity PDA
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
Laverne Cox Launched a Nail Polish Line — and She Picked the Perfect Place to Debut It
by Kelsey Garcia
How Old Is Jane Fonda?
Award Season
Jane Fonda Is 79 Years Old and on Her Way to Steal Your Man
by Brittney Stephens
Young Stars at the Emmys Then and Now
Award Season
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up
by Brittney Stephens
Millie Bobby Brown in White Calvin Klein Dress at 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Millie Bobby Brown Looks Like a Pretty Ballerina at the 2017 Emmys
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Yara Shahidi Prada Dress Emmys 2017
Award Season
Yara Shahidi Transformed Into an Ethereal Goddess Right Before Your Very Eyes
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds