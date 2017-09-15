 Skip Nav
James Corden It Sketch on The Late Late Show

Unlike the Actual Movie, James Corden's Funny It Spoof Won't Scar You For Life

James Corden proved the only thing scarier than a creepy clown is no WiFi. On Wednesday, the Late Late Show host put his own spin on Stephen King's It by dressing up as the demonic creature, Pennywise, from the new reboot. A guy asks for I.T. to help with his computer and mistakenly gets It instead, which results in a surprisingly hilarious clip. Fellow horror villain Freddy Krueger even makes a cameo as the actual I.T. guy. "I'm trying to turn over a new leaf," he adds. See the funny video above!

