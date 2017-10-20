 Skip Nav
Jamie and Claire's Reunion on Outlander Photos

Photos From Jamie and Claire's Outlander Reunion Are Here to Steam Up Your Screen

Photos From Jamie and Claire's Outlander Reunion Are Here to Steam Up Your Screen
Image Source: Starz

The world might feel like it's falling apart, but just remember: Claire and Jamie have one hell of a sex scene planned for Outlander this weekend. After getting a small taste of what would go down between the sheets last week, Starz has blessed us with a few more looks at the long-separated lovebirds' epic reunion. From near kisses to romantic glances (and OK, also a glimpse of Fergus all grown up), it's a lot to take in. When it all finally happens, we have a feeling we're going to faint faster than Jamie did during the print shop scene.

Why Outlander's Producers Completely Changed Jamie and Geneva's Sex Scene
Image Source: Starz
Image Source: Starz
1 / 6
Image Source: Starz
Image Source: Starz
2 / 6
Image Source: Starz
Image Source: Starz
3 / 6
Image Source: Starz
Image Source: Starz
4 / 6
Image Source: Starz
Image Source: Starz
5 / 6
Image Source: Starz
Image Source: Starz
6 / 6
