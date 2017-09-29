 Skip Nav
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
The Royals
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn

Jane Fonda and Megyn Kelly Interview Video

Jane Fonda Shutting Down Megyn Kelly During This Interview Is So Uncomfortable, but So Satisfying

Jane Fonda reunited with Robert Redford on the Today show on Wednesday to chat about their new movie, Our Souls at Night, with Megyn Kelly. While the interview started on a good note, things took a drastic turn when Megyn asked the actress about the plastic surgery she's admitted to having had done in the past. "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit," Megyn said. "But you look amazing. I read that you said you're not proud to admit you've had work done. Why not?" Jane's facial expression almost immediately changed before she firmly said, "We really want to talk about that now?" Fast forward to the 1:30 mark to see the incredibly uncomfortable moment in all its glory.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsJane Fonda
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Outlander: What That Latest Twist Means For Murtagh
by Andrea Reiher
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Interview
Celebrity Interviews
When It Comes to Taylor Swift's Pop Career, Jake Gyllenhaal Knows It "All Too Well"
by Kelsie Gibson
Nicole Kidman on Ageism in Hollywood
Celebrity Beauty
Nicole Kidman Wishes People Wouldn't Worry About a Woman's Age
by Kirbie Johnson
The Big Little Lies Cast Quotes About Season 2
Celebrity Interviews
Everything the Big Little Lies Cast Has Said About a Possible Season 2
by Monica Sisavat
Is Kim Kardashian Going to Paris Fashion Week 2017?
Celebrity Interviews
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Life Has Changed Nearly 1 Year After Paris Robbery
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds