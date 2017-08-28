 Skip Nav
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date

Jared Leto's Tribute to Chester Bennington at 2017 MTV VMAs

Jared Leto's Tribute to Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell Will Make You Weep

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20, and his good friend Jared Leto took the opportunity to pay tribute to him and the late Chris Cornell at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. After asking the audience to stand up, Jared told the crowd, "MTV asked me to come here today to say a few words about Chester and the late, great Chris Cornell — two artists that I had the absolute pleasure of touring with. They were close friends with one another; Chester even sang the cover of the classic 'Hallelujah at Chris's funeral." He also spoke to viewers struggling with depression, telling them, "You are not alone. There is always a way forward." Grab some tissues and watch his speech above.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
