Jarrod Scored the First Kiss of the Season Last Night on The Bachelorette

The first one-on-one date on The Bachelorette is always a big deal, and when there's a kiss involved, the deal is made all the more sweet. Vineyard manager Jarrod was the lucky guy to receive this honour on Thursday night's episode, bravely taking on high-wire walking with Sophie, despite an immense fear of heights from both parties. He also played the role of the protective "boyfriend" to a t, doling out consistent words of reassurance to Sophie as she experienced some major freak-outs.

After giving up pushing themselves far enough on the wire, they decided to head back down to safer pastures. They chatted about their reasons for coming on the show (spoiler alert: they're on the exact same page), and Sophie presented him with a rose as well as, well, the bragging rights of her first Bachelorette kiss. Watch the moment above.
