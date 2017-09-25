25/9/17 25/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Aquaman Jason Momoa and Aquaman Cast on Roller Coaster We'd Ride Any Rollercoaster If Jason Momoa and the Aquaman Cast Joined Us 25 September, 2017 by Brinton Parker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Opening day hypercoster black manta @yahya vs Aquaman. Lunch break One of the many perks of shooting in Australia we can walk to world class roller coasters in minutes. Mahalo. Heaps @movieworldaus A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT For wimps, there are very few reasons to ever justify getting on a roller coaster, but we feel confident in saying riding next to Jason Momoa would be one. The burly Aquaman star posted several videos preparing to ride a coaster with his new co-star, handsome Black Manta actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, at Australia's Movie World theme park. Let's just say their childlike excitement for the thrill ride is downright adorable. In the first video, it's clear that Jason is the more adrenaline-seeking of the two, but he helps pump Yahya up for the ride . . . and after their first run, the Aquaman actors were both hooked. Jason also posted a hilarious photo of his other co-star, Patrick Wilson, riding the coaster with a friend. The look on Patrick's face says it all — the ride is terrifying, even for superheroes (and villains). But we'd be willing to brave it if we could ride next to this handsome assortment of actors; wouldn't you? Check out these videos of the entire experience! Opening day hypercoster black manta @yahya vs Aquaman. Lunch break One of the many perks of shooting in Australia we can walk to world class roller coasters in minutes. Mahalo. Heaps @movieworldaus A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT 1 / 3 Part 2. When the big dawg @prideofgypsies says let's go ride a Roller Coaster, you go ride a Roller Coaster! First video is the moment my courage battery drained to zero. Then I recharged that sumb*tch and demanded they go faster! I unbuckled both mine and J's seat belts and we opted to stand and and ride the hypercoaster SurfStyle 🏄🏾🏄🏼!! I cried tears of acid-like ecstasy. 😭IT DIDNT BURN!! 😡Jason drank Fire 🔥!! He asked for MORE! THERE WAS NO MORE!! So we strapped back into our seat belts and finished the ride. Swearing to the death to "just act cool" and never to tell another soul about the Ride of Ancient Agony... but I choose to live on the edge!! I cannot keep a secret. 💀 A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II | Actor (@yahya) on Sep 22, 2017 at 11:50am PDT 2 / 3 Patrick Wilson. And the soft scared SAVAGE. @realdealmada Please flip through. Aloha j. A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Sep 21, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT 3 / 3 Join the conversation AquamanCelebrity InstagramsJason MomoaPatrick Wilson