9 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

Jason Momoa Back Muscle Pictures

9 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Jason Momoa's muscles are a national treasure, which is why we love zeroing in on and celebrating them (by ogling them). This time, we're paying homage to Jason's back. The man has a nice-ass back, you guys. It's so chiseled and bulgy and always oily for some reason, but it works. It especially stands out when Jason is enjoying one of his favorite pastimes — wall climbing — which is not only impressive but very, very hot. Grab a towel and scroll through these scintillating snaps (and videos!) of Jason Momoa's back muscles.

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

