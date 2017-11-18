 Skip Nav
19 Jason Momoa Red Carpet Moments That Will Get You Through Any Situation
Jason Momoa should have superpowers, because he is on another level of hot that is really beyond this world. The Aquaman actor is married to Lisa Bonet, is a dad and stepdad to a few sweet kids, and constantly blesses us with shirtless and adorable moments. Some of our favourite ones from over the years have occurred on red carpets, and while most celebrities pose politely for photos, Jason is hilarious and goofy whenever he gets the chance. From his photobombing skills to creeping up on his co-stars, Jason is the gift that just keeps on giving.

1 When He Pretended to Be a Scary Monster but Was a Sexy One Instead
When He Pretended to Be a Scary Monster but Was a Sexy One Instead
2 When He Swung His Award Like a Baseball Bat and Hit a Home Run in Our Hearts
When He Swung His Award Like a Baseball Bat and Hit a Home Run in Our Hearts
3 When He Proved He's Always Ready For His Close-Up
When He Proved He's Always Ready For His Close-Up
4 When He Had Jazz Hands (That We Wanted All Over Our Bodies)
When He Had Jazz Hands (That We Wanted All Over Our Bodies)
5 When He Goofed Around With His 2 Best Gals
When He Goofed Around With His 2 Best Gals
6 When He Wasn't Shy About Making Out With His Leading Lady
When He Wasn't Shy About Making Out With His Leading Lady
7 When He Casually Brought a Gigantic Sword to Pose With
When He Casually Brought a Gigantic Sword to Pose With
8 When He Did This (and Wore This), and You Didn't Even Care
When He Did This (and Wore This), and You Didn't Even Care
9 When He Proved That Nobody Is More Special to Him Than His Mama
When He Proved That Nobody Is More Special to Him Than His Mama
10 When He Flirted With His Wife Like They Were at a High School Party
When He Flirted With His Wife Like They Were at a High School Party
11 When He Was Ready to Knock Us Out With His Manly Facial Hair
When He Was Ready to Knock Us Out With His Manly Facial Hair
12 When He Photobombed Everyone
When He Photobombed Everyone
13 When He Crept Up on Henry Cavill Like a Beautiful Stalker
When He Crept Up on Henry Cavill Like a Beautiful Stalker
14 When He Wore Glasses and You Could Finally See Clearly
When He Wore Glasses and You Could Finally See Clearly
15 When He and Lisa Bonet Were Just Pure Perfection
When He and Lisa Bonet Were Just Pure Perfection
16 When He Made the Same Face You Make Whenever He Steps Out in Public
When He Made the Same Face You Make Whenever He Steps Out in Public
17 When He Was All, "You Get a Smoulder! You Get a Smoulder! Everybody Gets a Smoulder!!!"
When He Was All, "You Get a Smoulder! You Get a Smoulder! Everybody Gets a Smoulder!!!"
18 When He Gave Out Bear Hugs Like M&M's
When He Gave Out Bear Hugs Like M&M's
19 When He and Henry Cavill Basically Had Their Own Engagement Photo Session
When He and Henry Cavill Basically Had Their Own Engagement Photo Session
