18/11/17 18/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Jason Momoa's Best Red Carpet Pictures 19 Jason Momoa Red Carpet Moments That Will Get You Through Any Situation 18 November, 2017 by Caitlin Gallagher

Jason Momoa should have superpowers, because he is on another level of hot that is really beyond this world. The Aquaman actor is married to Lisa Bonet, is a dad and stepdad to a few sweet kids, and constantly blesses us with shirtless and adorable moments. Some of our favourite ones from over the years have occurred on red carpets, and while most celebrities pose politely for photos, Jason is hilarious and goofy whenever he gets the chance. From his photobombing skills to creeping up on his co-stars, Jason is the gift that just keeps on giving.

1 When He Pretended to Be a Scary Monster but Was a Sexy One Instead
Image Source: Getty / Dominik Magdziak Photography

2 When He Swung His Award Like a Baseball Bat and Hit a Home Run in Our Hearts
Image Source: Getty / Ryan Miller

3 When He Proved He's Always Ready For His Close-Up
Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro

4 When He Had Jazz Hands (That We Wanted All Over Our Bodies)
Image Source: Getty / Carlos Alvarez

5 When He Goofed Around With His 2 Best Gals
Image Source: Getty / Alexandra Wyman

6 When He Wasn't Shy About Making Out With His Leading Lady
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt

7 When He Casually Brought a Gigantic Sword to Pose With
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard

8 When He Did This (and Wore This), and You Didn't Even Care
Image Source: Getty / Cindy Ord

9 When He Proved That Nobody Is More Special to Him Than His Mama
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero

10 When He Flirted With His Wife Like They Were at a High School Party
Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire

11 When He Was Ready to Knock Us Out With His Manly Facial Hair
Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano

12 When He Photobombed Everyone
Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris

13 When He Crept Up on Henry Cavill Like a Beautiful Stalker
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

14 When He Wore Glasses and You Could Finally See Clearly
Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano

15 When He and Lisa Bonet Were Just Pure Perfection
Image Source: Getty / Jeffrey Mayer

16 When He Made the Same Face You Make Whenever He Steps Out in Public
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero

17 When He Was All, "You Get a Smoulder! You Get a Smoulder! Everybody Gets a Smoulder!!!"
Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller

18 When He Gave Out Bear Hugs Like M&M's
Image Source: Getty / Dominik Magdziak Photography

19 When He and Henry Cavill Basically Had Their Own Engagement Photo Session
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett