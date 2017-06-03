 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now

Jason Momoa Doing Haka Instagram Video

Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts

A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on

Stop everything. Put down that burrito you were about to eat. Pull your car over to the side of the road. Walk out of that important meeting at work. Hell, if you're currently giving birth, tell your baby to STAY PUT. Jason Momoa did an intense Maori haka in a room full of jacked, shirtless men, and trust me when I say that the video is worth putting life on pause for.

The Aquaman star took a break from filming to surprise New Zealand mixed martial arts fighter and friend Mark Hunt (also known as "The Super Samoan"), eventually taking part in a haka with a group of other MMA fighters as a show of support for Hunt's upcoming match. The group war chant is undeniably powerful — Jason actually performed one for his Game of Thrones audition — and it's no surprise that he and the fighters look pumped up after they finish!

Related
These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice

Jason posted his own photo with Mark after the haka, but it's the video of the large group's intense chant that you'll want to save and watch over . . . and over . . . and over. Feel free to carry on with your life after you've pressed play above! Today's lesson: it's 100 percent possible to feel awed, terrified and seduced all at once.

@markhuntfighter surprising the LEGEND today. Been working hard with Cole @heartbreakconditioning getting ready for our HAKA. To show our appreciation for the man aloha to all the Braddahs who trained so hard Mahalo j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsEye CandyJason MomoaViral VideosShirtless
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Aquaman
These Peeks of Jason Momoa as Aquaman Prove That He's the Perfect Casting Choice
by Brinton Parker
Brandon Larracuente Pictures
13 Reasons Why
Attention: 13 Reasons Why's Jeff Atkins Is Very Hot in Real Life
by Caitlin Hacker
Jason Momoa Back Muscle Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
9 Times Jason Momoa's Back Was So F*cking Sexy
by Brittney Stephens
Charlie Hunnam in Mr Porter 2017 Pictures
Celebrity Interviews
This Charlie Hunnam Photo Shoot Is Just Dreamy as Hell
by Laura Marie Meyers
Rihanna and Kevin Durant at NBA Finals 2017
Celebrity Friendships
Rihanna, LeBron James Superfan, Can't Resist Trolling Kevin Durant at the NBA Finals
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds