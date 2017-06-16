 Skip Nav
Muscular Angel Jason Momoa FaceTimed His Grandma While Dressed as Aquaman

Got to FaceTime my grandma for the first time as Aquaman. It was priceless. Love u grams #raisediniowa #grandmasboy #missyougrams #meandmabel. Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

We already knew that proud family man Jason Momoa is an unabashed mama's boy, but we didn't realise that he's also tight with his grandma. So tight, in fact, that when he FaceTimed her in his full Aquaman getup, Jason hashtagged #grandmasboy. The entire situation is too sweet for words: Jason and Mabel, casually catching up while he's on the set of the superhero blockbuster he's headlining, covered in faux tattoos and wearing coloured contacts. We can't!

We need more installments of Jason's adventures with Mabel ASAP, please. In the meantime, we'll entertain ourselves with Jason's other exploits.

