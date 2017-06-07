In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy

Jason Momoa has some serious love for his mum, Coni. The Aquaman actor was raised by his "strong, single mother" in Norwalk, Iowa, and has shared a number of sweet moments with her since making it big in Hollywood. Whether he's taking her out to various red carpets or posting selfies with her on Instagram, it's clear to tell they share a special bond. Not to mention, he always writes the sweetest messages for her birthday. During his short film, Canvas of My Life, in 2016, he even gave a special shout-out to his mum, who is a photographer and artist, crediting her for his love of skateboarding and his sense of adventure. While we love seeing him in dad mode with his and wife Lisa Bonet's two kids, his mother-son moments certainly hold a special place in our hearts.



