07/6/17 07/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Jason Momoa Jason Momoa With His Mum Pictures In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy 7 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero Jason Momoa has some serious love for his mum, Coni. The Aquaman actor was raised by his "strong, single mother" in Norwalk, Iowa, and has shared a number of sweet moments with her since making it big in Hollywood. Whether he's taking her out to various red carpets or posting selfies with her on Instagram, it's clear to tell they share a special bond. Not to mention, he always writes the sweetest messages for her birthday. During his short film, Canvas of My Life, in 2016, he even gave a special shout-out to his mum, who is a photographer and artist, crediting her for his love of skateboarding and his sense of adventure. While we love seeing him in dad mode with his and wife Lisa Bonet's two kids, his mother-son moments certainly hold a special place in our hearts. Related14 Interesting Facts You Might Not Know About Jason Momoa She didn't like that last one hahahahahah aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 19, 2015 at 6:06pm PDT 1 / 10 Quality time with my me Ma Taught right. Mahalo ma. @guinnessus for life. Happy St Patricks everyone. Alohaj. Take it easy A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 17, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT 2 / 10 Moms killing me. So many laughs A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Aug 16, 2014 at 5:02pm PDT 3 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero 4 / 10 Happy birthday to me ma. Single woman worked her ass off. Gave me her eye made me see. A true artist. Thanks for giving me a beautiful life. Mahalo nui loa Love u ma A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 28, 2015 at 7:52pm PDT 5 / 10 Me ma says she doesn't like me Stache And I need to smile more. Ok ma A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 19, 2015 at 6:08pm PDT 6 / 10 Happy birthday to the me ma. Strong Aries woman. Raised a crazy lil Leo Lots a fire in this woman God bless all the single mothers. You are truly superheroes Aloha A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 28, 2016 at 12:43pm PDT 7 / 10 She did it alone gave me everything. I love u Ma. Happy Mother's Day to alll the strong beautiful goddesses out there Love u Ma love u grams. Love u wifey. #allhailmom #SheIsWonderWoman aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on May 14, 2017 at 1:27pm PDT 8 / 10 Hanging with me ma Aloha j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jul 19, 2015 at 6:05pm PDT 9 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero 10 / 10 Join the conversation Share this post Jason MomoaCelebrity Families