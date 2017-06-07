 Skip Nav
In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
Jason Momoa With His Mum Pictures

In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy

In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero

Jason Momoa has some serious love for his mum, Coni. The Aquaman actor was raised by his "strong, single mother" in Norwalk, Iowa, and has shared a number of sweet moments with her since making it big in Hollywood. Whether he's taking her out to various red carpets or posting selfies with her on Instagram, it's clear to tell they share a special bond. Not to mention, he always writes the sweetest messages for her birthday. During his short film, Canvas of My Life, in 2016, he even gave a special shout-out to his mum, who is a photographer and artist, crediting her for his love of skateboarding and his sense of adventure. While we love seeing him in dad mode with his and wife Lisa Bonet's two kids, his mother-son moments certainly hold a special place in our hearts.

She didn't like that last one hahahahahah aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Quality time with my me Ma Taught right. Mahalo ma. @guinnessus for life. Happy St Patricks everyone. Alohaj. Take it easy

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Moms killing me. So many laughs

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
Happy birthday to me ma. Single woman worked her ass off. Gave me her eye made me see. A true artist. Thanks for giving me a beautiful life. Mahalo nui loa Love u ma

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Me ma says she doesn't like me Stache And I need to smile more. Ok ma

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Happy birthday to the me ma. Strong Aries woman. Raised a crazy lil Leo Lots a fire in this woman God bless all the single mothers. You are truly superheroes Aloha

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

She did it alone gave me everything. I love u Ma. Happy Mother's Day to alll the strong beautiful goddesses out there Love u Ma love u grams. Love u wifey. #allhailmom #SheIsWonderWoman aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Hanging with me ma Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

In Addition to Being a Great Dad, Jason Momoa Is (Literally) a Huge Mama's Boy
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
