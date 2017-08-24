Jason Momoa Gets a New Motorcycle and Immediately Spray-Paints It Black, Because of Course

 Skip Nav
A post shared by @silas_r_gaither on

It's no secret that actor, family man, and muscular epitome of human physiological excellence Jason Momoa is a fan of motorcycles. His 2014 film Road to Paloma features Jason's very own bike, a Harley-Davidson Panhead lovingly nicknamed "Mabel" after his adorable grandma, and he is open about his desire to expand his collection. So imagine his surprise when the motorcycle manufacturer sent one of Jason's closest long-time friends all the way to the Australian Aquaman set to surprise him with a brand-new motorcycle!

Jason's freak-out when he realized his friend was halfway across the world to see him was lovable enough, but once he saw the new Harley, he totally lost it. Luckily for us all, the entire experience was documented on Instagram — including the moment when Jason decided his Harley was too shiny and proceeded to spray-paint the custom bike matte black. Gotta love a man with style, right? Watch the actor's incredible reaction to the surprise and check out pictures from the entire experience ahead.

I'm a DIRTBAG at heart if it's not rusty dirty or old. I'll paint it all black #allblackeveything forever grateful @harleydavidson #mahalonuiloa #partner #softtailslim #freedommachine @silas_r_gaither. It's time for the black stuff. Love u u crazy beast Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

1 / 5

Brotherly love @silas_r_gaither one of my oldest and dearest friends Flew in to see me on set of aquaman and give me a surprise of a lifetime still in shock. So honoured so thankful. @harleydavidson love u guys. #freedommachine #partner #softtailslim #holymoly #allblackeveything hahahahaha aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

2 / 5

Cheeeeehhhhoooooooooi. On set In Oz. What's in da box What's in the box. Never ever ever been surprised like today. So grateful so thankful since the day I started working I always wanted a Harley. I saved I dreamed one day I would buy a panhead. You saw it Road to Paloma My Mabel Bought my first bike a pan head Next came the knuckles I love vintage Harley's. Never ever did I ever see this coming Forever humble and thankful @harleydavidson #freedommachine #partner Aloha j. @love_cycles holy shit. Epic

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

3 / 5

What a trip! got wrangled into working on this awesome proj while in Oz with two of my best friends. #Can'tbelievehepaintedthebike #2ndtourdownunderwiththesebeasts

A post shared by (B)rian (A)ndrew (M)endoza (@captainriff) on

4 / 5

A post shared by @silas_r_gaither on

5 / 5
