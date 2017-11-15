 Skip Nav
Jason Momoa Talks About Parenting in Men's Health Dec. 2017

Jason Momoa Opens Up About Parenting: "My Kids Are the Greatest Piece of Art"

Jason Momoa Opens Up About Parenting: "My Kids Are the Greatest Piece of Art"
Image Source: Men's Health / Damian Bennett

Jason Momoa is buffer than ever on the December cover of Men's Health. The Justice League star, who officially tied the knot with long-time love Lisa Bonet in October, shows off his skills in rock climbing, guitar playing, and stick fighting in the spread, which times perfectly with the release of his superhero film on Nov. 17. In the interview, Jason opens up about parenting — he and Lisa share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf — saying, "Sometimes you don't learn it from your parents. You learn it from your best friends. Instead of just, 'This is what a man's supposed to be' . . . you can make something really positive," adding, "The truth is we're all searching. We're all looking for guidance, for mentors, and I'm by no means someone to follow."

Jason went on to reveal what he hopes to be remembered by: "I want to be remembered as, I hope, an amazing husband and a great father," he said. "My kids are the greatest piece of art. If I can pump them full of amazing stuff and surround them with beautiful art and music, then I'm going to live out my life watching them." He went on, "They're already way smarter and just way better than me. God, I love it. It's beautiful. I want it to be the greatest thing I ever do: make good humans."

