18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton at the 2017 Emmys Surprise! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Are Expecting Their Second Child! 18 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker Image Source: Getty Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton gave us the best surprise when they attended the Emmy Awards on Monday — they're expecting their second child! The two, who have been together since 2009 and are parents to son Augustus, confirmed the exciting news when they hit the red carpet together. In addition to sneaking a few kisses and sharing a few laughs, The Walking Dead actor playfully rubbed his wife's belly. Congrats to the growing family! RelatedHere's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 1 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 2 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 3 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 4 / 7 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 5 / 7 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 6 / 7 Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 7 / 7 Hilarie BurtonAward SeasonEmmy AwardsJeffrey Dean MorganCelebrity PDARed Carpet