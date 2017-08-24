Jen Clears the Air on Her Decision to Leave The Bachelor

Phew, what a night Thursday was on The Bachelor. True to form, the show delivered some serious dra-ma, and culminated in Jen's decision to leave the entire experience. "Let's be honest, I don't get eliminated!" she told POPSUGAR Australia over the phone, ever the headstrong spirit. And despite her role as the show's villain, there's a lot to the 27-year-old we didn't get to see — or as she has frequently put it, layers to her personality. Keep reading to see what she had to say about choosing to leave the show, her beef with Elora and her portrayal on the show.

POPSUGAR Australia: Tell me about what happened the night you left.

Jen: There's no rose ceremony, I walk out on the cocktail party and walk out on Matty! Basically, I sit Matty down and let him know that I have overheard Lisa bad-mouthing him and saying that he's here to keep himself in the public light, he's not here for love, he'll select somebody who fits into his lifestyle, it'll end after a year etc. I pull him aside and let him know all of that. Obviously he goes to Lisa and has a quick discussion, things start to fire up. I'm pretty lucky, you guys didn't see it, but Florence does mention that Lisa definitely did say it, but unfortunately Australia doesn't get to see that. I faced the world and said my loyalties are with Matty, not Lisa.

PS: Were you upset or surprised with how things ended?

Jen: If I'm completely honest, I woke up the day after Michelle left . . . And up until that point, you're always scared and nervous about going home. That just made me feel like you're here for the right reasons, you do care about Matty, you do think there could be something. As soon as Michelle got sent home, I wasn't scared to leave anymore and realised I'd been staying there for my friendships, not because I was actually interested in Matty.

PS: There was a lot of frustrations from you about not getting a single date. Were you actually annoyed by that?

Jen: It didn't bother me so much that I wasn't getting a single date. If you go back to when Elora got her second date, I was more frustrated that there were amazing women in the house who weren't given a chance. For me, I think it was basically, any guy that doesn't want to date Michelle is not even a guy I want to spend time with. He didn't think she was worth a chance, and for me I was kind of like, you know what, I don't even think you're worth talking to if that's how you want to treat her.

PS: Did you actually have an issue with Elora?

Jen: Elora and I actually started off as friends, we were in the same casting group to come on to the show. It was weird, because when the lights went out the first night, I was like, 'Oh my god, it's Elora!' I was shouting across the room and everyone thought I was nuts, because I was calling this strange girl carrying fire Elora. But we were roommates for a bit, and then things started to happen with some of the girls we were both friends with and on opposite sides of an argument. So I think naturally, we had this on/off friendship. One week, we'd be allies because somebody would do wrong to Simone and I'd stick up for her; but then if Simone and Leah were having issues, I'd stick up for Leah and all of a sudden, Elora and I would have issues. I didn't really have an issue with Elora until she made that horrid and degrading remark to Leah about tipping. I was like, OK, maybe it's just on/off and women being women – sometimes you love each other, sometimes you hate each other. As soon as she said that, I was done with her. I would never say anything like that to Leah or Simone, and I just lost complete respect for Elora as a person. She plays herself off like she's all about what's good in the world and building each other up as women, but she had no problem tearing somebody down in a completely public group environment on national TV. It was horrible, so as of then, that's when I lost respect for Elora and why I made the remark about throwing her off a cliff.

PS: You also called her "scum of the earth"!

Jen: [Laughs] Well, that's exactly why I called her that! People are like, do you regret saying that, and I don't, because I think anyone that makes a remark like that has to be willing to cop it back. I could've said worse things than scum of the earth, but that was honestly the most polite way I could put how I was feeling at that time.

PS: There's been a lot of talk about drama in the house this season. Do you think you got roped in more easily when Leah was there?

Jen: My life when Leah went home was much easier. I was quite good friends with Michelle — she was my best friend in the house — and I do think I was roped into drama with Leah. That's not to say I didn't cause my own, I sure as heck did, but at the end of the day, I was always going to have Leah's back against any of those girls, because I think Leah is probably, other than Michelle, the most real woman in the house. No bullshit, she's not sitting there pretending to be someone's friend to their face and then stabbing them in the back. If she doesn't like you, she lets you know, and she'll let you know why.

PS: Yeah, Michelle told us you guys ended up being great friends even though you started off on the wrong foot!

Jen: [Laughs] Yeah! On the first night, she thought I was a bitch. But yeah, I pulled her aside and we had a chat. I said, I didn't mean to offend you by ignoring you, it was such a foreign environment and you stick with who you know, so I stuck with Tara and Sian. I'd completely ignored Michelle, but once I explained that, she was like, that makes sense, and we just clicked. From then, we had the most solid friendship in the house.

PS: Do you feel like your portrayal was true to who you were?

Jen: God no! I said to Matty, I have many facets. I'm an intelligent woman, I'm a very caring, generous woman, I'm loyal to my own undoing — as seen on the show — but you can't fit all of that into one episode each week and expect to get to know someone and see who they are. I think Australia deserved a great villain this year, and I really hoped I delivered that for them — I hope I was an entertaining one, but I mean, I also hope that from now on, Australia has a chance to see who I am and all of my facets. Not just that surface stuff that is portrayed on the show, because at the end of the day, we are trying to create an entertaining show for you guys, and me being a villain did that.

PS: I feel like you were very harshly portrayed as the villain to begin with, and then we slowly got to see your softer side.

Jen: That's the thing, I think with the show, you need a villain who's a strong character, who's well-spoken and entertaining at the same time. I definitely think there were bigger b*tches in the house than I was, but I think they were much sneakier about it, not as articulate or not as entertaining in the long run. We are trying to create a show and I did really well at being a good villain, and yeah, you do get to see my softer side, especially when Leah does go home. It's quite funny, you don't even get to see my friendship with Simone blossom into this amazing thing that it does. It's a very interesting dynamic and it's a shame you guys only get to see an hour out of literally hundreds of hours!

PS: You've said a few times you're a very confident person. Are you concerned with coming off as cocky?

Jen: I knew I came off as cocky to Matty. One of the first things I said to him was, I don't chase men. And I don't, and I think that was what my biggest struggle was with this whole process — I'm supposed to be vying for a man and putting myself out there. I don't mean to come across as cocky, but I am aware that it can come across that way. I think a confident woman is such a beautiful thing in today's world, and it's so rare, especially in today's media and what the perfect image of a woman should be. I think a woman who is truly confident is such a rare thing, and it should be celebrated and not put down. Right now, my confidence is being put down in the media and by fans, and I think it should be something that should be celebrated. I've had so many young girls message me and be like, I wish I was as confident as you, I wish I could voice my opinion and stick up for myself like you can. It's those messages that make you realise, OK, that is the kind of effect you want to have on people. So I don't mean for it to come across as cocky, and I think some clever editing definitely makes it seem that way, but I am much more humble than what I am portrayed as. But a good villain isn't humble!

PS: How would you some up your Bachelor experience? Would you go back and do anything differently?

Jen: Oh, my biggest regret about The Bachelor is having to sell my Justin Bieber ticket! [Laughs] But no honestly, the show itself is such a great experience, and we're so lucky to be part of a handful of people who get to go on and do this completely unique experience and potentially find love. I don't regret anything, where I'm at and living my life at the moment — I couldn't be happier, and that's all a flow-on effect of the show. No regrets!

PS: Are you still looking for love now?

Jen: [Laughs] No I'm not, I'm very, very happy!