Jen and Elise's Blow Up Leads to a Big Bachelor Walk Out
The Bachelor 2017's most outspoken contestant, Jen Hawke, has left the show! In true Jen fashion, it was all pretty dramatic: she took Matty aside to tell him that fellow contestant Lisa Carlton considered Matty more of a brother figure than a love interest, and that she questioned his reasons for being on the show.

Jen Clears the Air on Her Decision to Leave The Bachelor

Matty then took Lisa aside to ask her if it was true, and while that was going on, Lisa's close friend in the house, Elise Stacy, confronted Jen about the situation. Jen defended herself (telling a few fibs along the way) and ended up in tears. After speaking to the producers a little bit, Jen decided it was her time to go. A mixture of lack of time with Matty and the lack of close confidantes in the house seem to have contributed but, really, it seemed like Jen was kinda done with the whole thing. Below, see how it all unfolded.

1 Jen told Matty a few things about Lisa . . .
Jen told Matty a few things about Lisa . . .
2 So Elise confronted Jen about it.
So Elise confronted Jen about it.
3 She confronted her some more and Jen got a bit upset . . .
She confronted her some more and Jen got a bit upset . . .
4 So Jen decided it was her time to leave the show.
So Jen decided it was her time to leave the show.
We chatted to her about her departure from the show and she's happy! And . . . she's not single!

