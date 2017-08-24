24/8/17 24/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Jen Hawke Walks Out on The Bachelor 2017 Jen and Elise's Blow Up Leads to a Big Bachelor Walk Out 24 August, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten The Bachelor 2017's most outspoken contestant, Jen Hawke, has left the show! In true Jen fashion, it was all pretty dramatic: she took Matty aside to tell him that fellow contestant Lisa Carlton considered Matty more of a brother figure than a love interest, and that she questioned his reasons for being on the show. RelatedJen Clears the Air on Her Decision to Leave The Bachelor Matty then took Lisa aside to ask her if it was true, and while that was going on, Lisa's close friend in the house, Elise Stacy, confronted Jen about the situation. Jen defended herself (telling a few fibs along the way) and ended up in tears. After speaking to the producers a little bit, Jen decided it was her time to go. A mixture of lack of time with Matty and the lack of close confidantes in the house seem to have contributed but, really, it seemed like Jen was kinda done with the whole thing. Below, see how it all unfolded. 1 Jen told Matty a few things about Lisa . . . Image Source: Network Ten 1 / 4 2 So Elise confronted Jen about it. Image Source: Network Ten 2 / 4 3 She confronted her some more and Jen got a bit upset . . . Image Source: Network Ten 3 / 4 4 So Jen decided it was her time to leave the show. Image Source: Network Ten We chatted to her about her departure from the show and she's happy! And . . . she's not single! 4 / 4 Join the conversation TVAustralian TVReality TV