Jennifer Aniston, Beautiful Human Being, Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Relief Efforts

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Maria, Jennifer Aniston is using her star power to help those in need. The Friends alum has donated $1 million to hurricane relief efforts, splitting the money in half between the Ricky Martin Foundation for Puerto Rico and the American Red Cross. On Thursday, Ricky took to Twitter to thank Jennifer for her generous contribution, writing, "Jennifer Aniston U R amazing . . . We will never forget. U R saving lives Jenn #Allin4PR."

According to E! News, Jennifer "is concerned that so much is still needed to be done for the victims of these recent hurricanes, especially Puerto Rico, where there is still no power to most of the island. She hopes this inspires others to give what they can." Several stars, including Daddy Yankee and Jennifer Lopez, have also made $1 million donations.

