 Skip Nav
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Break Up

Jennifer Hudson Splits From Fiancé David Otunga After 10 Years of Dating


Jennifer Hudson and fiancé David Otunga have ended their 10-year relationship, People confirms. "They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months," the singer's rep told the publication. The couple, who first got engaged in September 2008, share an 8-year-old son named David Daniel Otunga Jr. In addition to the couple's split, Jennifer has also "requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé" in "the best interest of their son."

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, Jennifer claims their relationship took a turn for the worse in April. The American Idol alum told the courts that David became "increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing" when he suspected she was having an affair with a music producer. Jennifer also alleges David had "at least" one firearm in their household before confronting him about it. Although she says he told her it was a prop for a movie, Jennifer believes her ex-fiancé used it to "taunt, intimidate and frighten" her.

Following news of their breakup, David's attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement on his behalf. "Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today's climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him," part of the statement read. "Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties' only child." The last time the pair was spotted out together was December 2016, when they attended the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies with their son.

Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
Join the conversation
Celebrity BreakupsJennifer HudsonCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Facebook Stories Added to Messenger, Events, Groups, Pages
Tech
It's About to Get a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds