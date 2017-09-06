06/9/17 06/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Jennifer Lawrence at the 2017 Venice Film Festival Pictures Jennifer Lawrence Makes Her First Red Carpet Appearance With Darren Aronofsky 6 September, 2017 by Kelsey Garcia 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the Venice Film Festival this week to promote her upcoming psychological thriller, Mother!. The 27-year-old actress was seen leaving the airport with her boyfriend — and the director of the film — 48-year-old Darren Aronofsky. Jennifer then attended a press conference with fellow cast members Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer. Though the couple have been photographed together in the past, the star-studded event marks their first official red carpet appearance. As they continue to promote Mother! leading up to its release on Sept. 15, it's likely that they will attend plenty of events together. That being said, they kept it pretty professional at the Venice Film Festival and didn't pose directly next to each other — leaving Michelle hilariously stuck in the middle. RelatedJennifer Lawrence Reveals Why She Told Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky to "Go F*ck Yourself" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Photopix 1 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 2 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 3 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 4 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ernesto Ruscio 5 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 6 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 7 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 8 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis 9 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis 10 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis 11 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis 12 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau 13 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau 14 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dominique Charriau 15 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 16 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 17 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 18 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 19 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 20 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule 21 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 22 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 23 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 24 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 25 / 26 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Vittorio Zunino Celotto 26 / 26 Join the conversation Jennifer LawrenceVenice Film FestivalDarren AronofskyRed CarpetCelebrity Couples