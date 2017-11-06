 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Jennifer Lawrence Asks People to Name Her Movies Video

Jennifer Lawrence Accosts People on the Street and Begs Them to Name 5 of Her Movies

Jennifer Lawrence took over guest-hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, and during her opening monologue, the Mother! star took to the streets of Hollywood to find out just how many people could name five of her films . . . on the spot, while standing right in front of her. It was surprisingly hard for the individuals she accosted — one woman just went on and on about how much better Jennifer Aniston is — although she did start getting some answers once she launched into charades mode. "I'll just go f*ck myself," she said after trying to dole out clues. Watch the hilarious video above now.

Join the conversation
Late Night HighlightsJennifer LawrenceViral VideosJimmy Kimmel Live
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds