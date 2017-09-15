Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Finally Pose as a Couple on the Red Carpet

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have been hitting red carpets left and right to promote their movie, Mother!, this month, and it seemed like they were doing everything they possibly could not to be photographed standing next to each other. The couple has been dating since Summer 2016, and even though they have made multiple public appearances as a pair, it wasn't until Wednesday night at the NYC premiere of the mindf*ck of a movie that Jennifer and Darren actually dared to pose together.

Clad in a gorgeous Dior dress with flowers in her hair, Jennifer cosied up to Darren and onscreen husband Javier Bardem before the couple broke off on their own to pose for photos together. The 27-year-old has opened up about their personal and professional relationship while doing press for Mother!. She recently told Vogue, "We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me. When I saw the movie [Mother!], I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is."