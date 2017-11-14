 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone at Governors Awards 2017

Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone

View In Slideshow
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty

It looks like Jennifer Lawrence is up to her old tricks. On Saturday, the Mother! actress reverted back to her photobombing ways as she goofed off with her pal Emma Stone at the Governors Awards. As Emma sweetly posed for the cameras, Jen couldn't help but peek her head out from over her shoulder and cause them both to erupt into laughter. And Jen wasn't the only good friend the Battles of the Sexes star caught up with at the award ceremony. Inside, she shared a sweet moment with her ex Andrew Garfield as they chatted from their seats.

Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON
1 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
2 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
3 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
4 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON
5 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
6 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
7 / 8
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz
8 / 8
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsJennifer LawrenceAward SeasonEmma Stone
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
In Case You're Wondering Who Actually Gets to Keep That Emmy Award . . .
by Michelle Konstantinovsky
What Movies Will Get Nominated For Oscars in 2018?
Award Season
Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Nicole Kidman on Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies
Celebrity Interviews
Why Nicole Kidman Is "Really Glad" Alexander Skarsgard Won an Emmy For Big Little Lies
by Tara Block
Will Call Me by Your Name Get Nominated For Oscars?
Award Season
What Are Call Me by Your Name's Oscar Chances? The Outlook Is Excellent
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Margaret Atwood Talking About The Handmaid's Tale Emmys 2017
Award Season
Margaret Atwood Backstage at the Emmys: "Never Believe It Can Never Happen Here"
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds