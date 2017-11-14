14/11/17 14/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone at Governors Awards 2017 Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone 14 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty It looks like Jennifer Lawrence is up to her old tricks. On Saturday, the Mother! actress reverted back to her photobombing ways as she goofed off with her pal Emma Stone at the Governors Awards. As Emma sweetly posed for the cameras, Jen couldn't help but peek her head out from over her shoulder and cause them both to erupt into laughter. And Jen wasn't the only good friend the Battles of the Sexes star caught up with at the award ceremony. Inside, she shared a sweet moment with her ex Andrew Garfield as they chatted from their seats. Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON 1 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 2 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 3 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 4 / 8 Image Source: Getty / VALERIE MACON 5 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 6 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 7 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 8 / 8 Join the conversation Celebrity FriendshipsJennifer LawrenceAward SeasonEmma Stone