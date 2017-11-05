 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lawrence's Interview With Kim Kardashian Is Exactly as Hilarious as You'd Expect

Jennifer Lawrence stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, and as well as accosting people on the street, the actress interviewed her friend Kim Kardashian. Jen, who is a famously huge fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, didn't hold back with the personal questions, grilling Kim about everything from whether she farts in front of Kanye to which sibling she'd kill first if she had to. She also shared stories of the time she got drunk at dinner with Kim's mum, Kris Jenner, and even offered to be the surrogate if Kim and Kanye ever decide to have another kid. Kim, meanwhile, shared some family Halloween secrets, and revealed her secret past as a hacker (no joke). Watch the hilarious video now, then remind yourself of Kim's amazing trio of Halloween looks.

Late Night HighlightsJennifer LawrenceKim KardashianJimmy Kimmel Live
