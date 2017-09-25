 Skip Nav
Celebrity Facts
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Public Appearance, and It's Royally Adorable
Opinion
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
The Royals
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Jennifer Lawrence Quotes About Mother Movie at TIFF 2017

Why Jennifer Lawrence Said She Probably Wouldn't Make a Movie Like Mother! Ever Again


Darren Aronofsky's film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Mother!, was shrouded in mystery since its marketing campaign began, but after its big release this month, the shroud has been pulled off, and the director and cast are talking about the creepy drama. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Lawrence described her experience of playing the character of mother as "painful" at the film's premiere and Q&A following the screening. Once you see the film, you'll know exactly the many ways in which Lawrence experienced pain as the title character, and it's an experience it sounds like she never wants to have again.

Related
What Does Mother! Mean? Here's How the Director Describes It

When she was asked what the most difficult scene to film was, Lawrence replied, "Probably the one you can imagine," which she didn't want to spoil by describing. She elaborated (which will make sense once you see the movie), "I woke up to a 'surprise' and ran down the stairs." She then expanded on how she personally felt in the traumatic scene. "That was that worst feeling I've ever had in my life. That was awful. And I don't know if I would do a movie that made me feel that way ever again."

Related
Here's the Brain-Melting Twist at the End of Mother!
"That was that worst feeling I've ever had in my life. That was awful."

Lawrence seems to have no ill will toward her director (whom she is currently dating), but she sounded resolved not to put herself in the same psychological position again, adding, "I did it; I'm done."

Related
Paramount Doesn't Care How Much You Hate Mother!, OK?
Image Source: Paramount Pictures
Join the conversation
Mother MovieJennifer LawrenceCelebrity QuotesToronto Film FestivalMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds