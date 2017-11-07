 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth Proves Chivalry Isn't Dead During His Date Night With Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Ice Cream With Kids Photo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy an Ice Cream-Filled Family Day With Their Kids

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know exactly how to unwind and relax on a Sunday. The two spent the afternoon getting ice cream with their kids, and they looked like one happy blended family. "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!," Alex captioned the photo. He and Jennifer were tweeting along to the ABC show since Alex is a guest shark this season.

The couple, who recently gave the world a sneak peek into their love on the cover of Vanity Fair, both have two kids from previous relationships. Jennifer has twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Alex has two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The two have merged their families since they started dating earlier this year.

Image Source: Instagram user AROD
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity InstagramsJennifer LopezCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesAlex RodriguezCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
Celine Dion Throws Her Twins a Michael Jackson-Themed 7th Birthday Party
by Kelsie Gibson
Busy Philipps Daughter Birdie Halloween Costume 2017
Celebrity Kids
Busy Philipps' 9-Year-Old Daughter, Birdie, Brilliantly Channels Her For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Style
Celebrity Kids
14 Times Gigi and Yolanda Hadid Proved They're Complete Style Twins
by Sarah Wasilak
Chris Hemsworth Talks About Kids' Halloween Costumes 2017
Celebrity Kids
Chris Hemsworth's Kids All Want to Be Wonder Woman For Halloween, Say She's "Stronger" Than Thor
by Ryan Roschke
Chrissy Teigen 73 Questions Video
Celebrity Kids
Luna Steals the Spotlight Without Even Trying During Chrissy Teigen's 73 Questions Video
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds