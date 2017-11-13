 Skip Nav
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum
Celebrity Facts
Breakup to Makeup: 35 On-Again, Off-Again Celebrity Couples

Jennifer Lopez's Amor Amor Amor Music Video

Jennifer Lopez's Sex Appeal in Her New "Amor, Amor, Amor" Music Video Is Off the Charts

Jennifer Lopez just released her new single "Amor, Amor, Amor" feat. Wisin and took it one step further by putting out the music video at the same time. Jenny goes back to the block with this one since it was filmed in New York City, specifically in the subway. Jennifer continued her sexy streak, dancing in a Guess crop top and black leather pants with her hair whipping back and forth. Check out the video as a quick reminder of how good Jennifer Lopez is at putting on a show.
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityJennifer LopezMusic VideosMusic
Music
33 Things You Didn't Know About Sia
by Genevieve Rota
Who Are the Songs on Taylor Swift's Reputation About?
Music
Here's Everyone Taylor Swift Is Singing About on Her Reputation Album
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift "Call It What You Want" Acoustic Version
Music
Drop Everything and Listen to Taylor Swift's Acoustic Version of "Call It What You Want"
by Terry Carter
Songs You Can Walk Down The Aisle To At Your Wedding
Music
Wedding Music Ideas: 50 Songs For Your Walk Down the Aisle
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Christmas Albums 2017
Gift Guide
11 New Christmas Albums You Can Deck the Halls to This Holiday Season
by Sabienna Bowman
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds