 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme

Jennifer Lopez Hola! Magazine Interview 2017

Jennifer Lopez Says She's "in a Good Relationship For the First Time . . . Maybe Ever"

View In Slideshow
Her Cover
Image Source: Patrick DeMarchelier / HOLA! USA

Cue the "aww"s, because Jennifer Lopez is speaking very candidly about her relationship with retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The 48-year-old is gracing the cover of Hola! USA's October/November issue, and in the interview, she refers to this period in her life as a "golden era." Could it have something to do with her new boyfriend? Based on what she said, we think yes!

"I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first — I don't know — maybe ever," she said. "And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there's really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

The couple started dating in February of this year after she made the first move. Since then, the two have holidayed in Paris, have spent time with each other's kids, and blew everyone away when they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

In the interview, Jennifer also revealed more details about her upcoming album, Por Primera Vez. It marks her first Spanish-only album in 10 years, and she's once again partnering with her ex-husband Marc Anthony as one of her producers. Keep reading to see what she had to say about her new project and why she's in such a good place right now.

On This Time in Her Life
On This Time in Her Life
Image Source: Patrick DeMarchelier / HOLA! USA
  • "I feel that I am shining brighter than I ever have — that I'm better as a person, as a daughter, as a mother, as a friend, as a partner. I want to be better and I'm OK with all of it."
  • "I totally accept myself for all of those things. I'm not here to be perfect and I'm not here to be anything but my best, whatever that means for me."
1 / 3
On Singing in Spanish
On Singing in Spanish
Image Source: Patrick DeMarchelier / HOLA! USA
  • "I really love singing in Spanish. There's just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me, and that's such a core part of who I am. I feel like I sing better in Spanish. We're all interpreting songs as we go through life, right?"
2 / 3
Her Cover
Her Cover
Image Source: Patrick DeMarchelier / HOLA! USA
3 / 3
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityMagazine CoversJennifer LopezCelebrity QuotesAlex Rodriguez
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds