Jerry Seinfeld Rejecting Kesha For a Hug Is So Cringeworthy, We Could Barely Watch
Jerry Seinfeld Rejecting Kesha's Hug Video June 2017

Jerry Seinfeld Rejecting Kesha For a Hug Is So Cringeworthy, We Could Barely Watch

It's been 19 years since the last episode of Seinfeld aired, but it looks like Jerry Seinfeld still takes creator Larry David's "no hugging, no learning" policy seriously. On Monday night, the comedian attended The David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song event in Washington DC and had an awkward encounter with Kesha. Jerry was in the middle of an interview with 94.7 Fresh FM when Kesha ran up to him and asked him for a hug. "I'm Kesha! I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?" she asked. Jerry looked a bit taken aback and responded, "No thanks," to which Kesha begged, "Please?" Still, Jerry didn't budge. It's pretty clear from the clip that Jerry meant no ill intent; he simply just didn't know who Kesha was.

Larry famously insisted on a strict "no hugging, no learning" rule on the set of Seinfeld because he reportedly didn't want episodes to have a moral ending, nor did he want them to teach the viewers any lessons. His goal was to depict life as accurately and humorously as possible.

Jerry SeinfeldKesha
