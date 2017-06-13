 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Jessica Chastain Marries Her Long-Time Boyfriend in Italy
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Celebrity Friendships
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honour Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Dogs
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera

Jessica Chastain Marries Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Jessica Chastain Marries Her Long-Time Boyfriend in Italy

Jessica Chastain is married! The actress tied the knot with her long-time Italian boyfriend, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, at his family's Villa Tiepolo Passi estate in Treviso, Italy, on Saturday, People reports. The couple held a reception the night before, which brought out Anne Hathaway, Anne's husband, Adam Shulman, Emily Blunt, and Jessica's Zero Dark Thirty co-star Edgar Ramirez.

Jessica and Gian have been dating since 2012 but have managed to keep their relationship pretty private. While she rarely publicly speaks about her other half, she did wish him a happy Valentine's Day on Instagram earlier this year. "💖Some things are worth the wait💖 @preposulo #happyvalentinesday," she wrote alongside a photo of them. Gian was born in Montebelluna, Italy, and his noble family goes back over 1,000 years in Bergamo Alta. According to Vanity Fair, he works for Moncler and used to be the director of public relations for Armani. Congrats to the newlyweds!

Image Source: Getty / David M Benett
Join the conversation
Celebrity WeddingsJessica ChastainCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
The Most Magnificent Met Gala Hair and Makeup Moments
by Justine Dunton-Rose
Jessica Chastain Quotes About Women in Movies at Cannes 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Why Jessica Chastain Found the Cannes Film Festival Completely Disturbing
by Kelsie Gibson
Steve and Terri Irwin's Cutest Pictures
Terri Irwin
Steve and Terri Irwin Were Wildly in Love — Look Back on Their Sweetest Photos
by Monica Sisavat
Michael Fassbender Breakdancing on Graham Norton Show 2017
Late Night Highlights
Watching Michael Fassbender Attempt to Breakdance Might Give You a Panic Attack
by Quinn Keaney
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Every Stunning Picture From Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wedding
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds