Why Jessica Chastain Found the Cannes Film Festival Completely Disturbing

Jessica Chastain isn't happy about female representation in film, and she let her feelings be known at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. During a press conference following a screening of Sofia Coppola's Beguiled on Sunday, the actress and jury member of the festival talked about the "disturbing" trend she witnessed after watching 20 films in 10 days. "The one thing I really took away from this experience is how the world views women," she said. "It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. There are some exceptions. For the most part, I was surprised by the representation of female characters on screen in these films. I do hope that when we include more female storytellers, we will have more of the women that I recognise in my day-to-day life. Ones that are proactive, that have their own agencies. They just don't react to the men around them. They have their own point-of-view." Sofia is also only the second woman to win best director in the Cannes's 71-year history.

It didn't take long for Jessica's words to go viral on social media. A Wrinkle in Time's director Ava DuVernay tweeted a video of the interview, and her fellow actresses applauded her for speaking out.

It takes courage to speak truth to power. Thank you @jes_chastain for speaking truth and representing the voices of millions! https://t.co/WOZUxHvhE1 — America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) May 30, 2017