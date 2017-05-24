 Skip Nav
Jessica Simpson Is as Unfiltered as Ever in This Interview With Ellen DeGeneres
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance

Jessica Simpson opened up her family life and new music when she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. The singer and businesswoman talked about her two kids, Maxwell and Ace, who are "too cute," adding that she doesn't plan to have a third. She said that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, have been together for seven years, saying that he massages her nightly and joking that it's her longest relationship ever — besides her friendships with her girlfriends. Check out the video above to see what Jessica had to say about her new music, then see pictures of her recent red carpet appearance with her family.
Image Source: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneresThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowJessica Simpson
