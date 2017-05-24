Jessica Simpson Is as Unfiltered as Ever in This Interview With Ellen DeGeneres

Jessica Simpson opened up her family life and new music when she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. The singer and businesswoman talked about her two kids, Maxwell and Ace, who are "too cute," adding that she doesn't plan to have a third. She said that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, have been together for seven years, saying that he massages her nightly and joking that it's her longest relationship ever — besides her friendships with her girlfriends. Check out the video above to see what Jessica had to say about her new music, then see pictures of her recent red carpet appearance with her family.