 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Jimmy Fallon's Mum Dies

Jimmy Fallon's Mother, Gloria, Dies at Age 68

On Saturday, Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, 68, passed away, People magazine confirms. The late-night talk-show host cancelled Friday's taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon citing a "private Fallon family matter." A spokesperson for the comedian told the publication that Jimmy's mum, a former nun, "died peacefully" at NYU Langone Medical Centre in NYC with Jimmy and other loved ones at her side. "Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time," the statement concluded. Gloria is survived by her husband, James Fallon; her two children, Jimmy and Gloria; and her two grandchildren, Winnie and Frances Fallon.

Image Source: Getty / Gerardo Mora
Join the conversation
Jimmy FallonCelebrity FamiliesRip
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Interviews
Getting to Know Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things 2's New (Rebel) Jock in Town
by Ashling Lee
When Do Kids Start Remembering Things?
Little Kids
At What Age Do Kids Really Start Remembering Things?
by Jessica Ayers
Twins Who Gave Birth on Same Day Re-Create Maternity Photo
Pregnancy
Jaw-Dropping Then-and-Now Photos of the Twin Sisters Who Gave Birth 15 Minutes Apart
by Alessia Santoro
How to Manage Depression at Work
Emotional and Mental Health
This Worrying Workplace Study Will Motivate You to Check Up on Your Mental Health
by Florie Mwanza
How to Apply Blush to Look Younger
Anti-Ageing
We're All About No Contour (and It's Making Us Look Younger)
by Phoebe Youl
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds