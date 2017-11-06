Jimmy Fallon's Mother, Gloria, Dies at Age 68

On Saturday, Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, 68, passed away, People magazine confirms. The late-night talk-show host cancelled Friday's taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon citing a "private Fallon family matter." A spokesperson for the comedian told the publication that Jimmy's mum, a former nun, "died peacefully" at NYU Langone Medical Centre in NYC with Jimmy and other loved ones at her side. "Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time," the statement concluded. Gloria is survived by her husband, James Fallon; her two children, Jimmy and Gloria; and her two grandchildren, Winnie and Frances Fallon.