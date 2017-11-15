Jimmy Fallon's Touching Tribute to His Late Mum Will Make You Want to Hug Your Mum

After cancelling tapings of his show last week following his mother's death, Jimmy Fallon returned to The Tonight Show on Monday. At the beginning of the show, the late night host gave a touching tribute to his late mum, Gloria, by telling a sweet story from his childhood. He explained that when he was younger, she used to squeeze his hand three times and tell him she loved him.

While holding back tears, Jimmy went on to thank everyone for their support before telling his mum that he would never stop trying to make her laugh. Not only is his speech incredibly moving, but it also makes Taylor Swift's performance of "New Year's Day" during the show even more emotional as she sings, "You squeeze my hand three times in the back of the taxi."