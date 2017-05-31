31/5/17 31/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Cannes Film festival Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara at Cannes Photos 2017 Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara Make Their Low-Key Debut as a Couple at Cannes 31 May, 2017 by Quinn Keaney 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara just might be Hollywood's most low-key couple. Why, you might ask? Well, to be honest, we'd totally forgotten they were even dating. The two, who previously co-starred in the movie Her, first sparked dating rumours in January while filming the upcoming biblical epic Mary Magdalene, but it wasn't until Sunday night when they made their public debut as a couple that either party had confirmed the romance. While attending the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremonies, the 42-year-old star took home the award for best actor for his role in You Were Never Really Here, with Rooney by his side. After recovering from the shock of his win, he called Rooney, 32, his "girlfriend" in his speech, and they shared an adorable hug. They later left the gala holding hands. RelatedThe Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain 1 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI 2 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE 3 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE 4 / 5 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI 5 / 5 Join the conversation Share this post Cannes Film FestivalRooney MaraJoaquin PhoenixCelebrity Couples