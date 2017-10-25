 Skip Nav
Joe Keery and Ben Schwartz Reunion in Visa Ad Video

These Stranger Things and Parks and Rec Doppelgangers Got the Reunion of Our Dreams

If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days until Stranger Things debuts its scary second season on Netflix and kicks off a beautiful weekend of binge-watching. Thankfully, Visa came through to make the (seemingly endless) wait a little bit shorter. The brand teamed up with our very favourite doppelganger pair — Steve Harrington of Stranger Things and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein from Parks and Rec, obviously — to create the reunion that has only existed in our dreams.

It was a little more than a year ago that Ben Schwartz (aka Jean-Ralphio) and Joe Keery (aka Steve) first got together on The Late Late Show after hearing fans tell them they look alike, but ever since then, we've been aching to see the pair in action once again. Schwartz both wrote and directed the ad for Visa, which features both actors struggling with the constant drama that comes out of hanging out with your IRL twin — in other words, everyone thinks you're the other guy, including your mom.

Watch the ad in full above, and be forewarned: there's literally no way you're gonna be able to watch just once.

