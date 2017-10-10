 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Are Lucky in Love With PDA-Filled Weekend in Dublin
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy News
Celebrity Instagrams
We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already

John Legend and Daughter Luna Look-Alike Photo

You Can't Argue With This Evidence Proving Luna Is the Spitting Image of John Legend

baby John = baby Luna

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

It's no secret that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have one adorable little girl on their hands. The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in 2013, welcomed daughter Luna in 2016 and have been blessing the public with sweet snaps of her on social media ever since. And if you follow Chrissy on Instagram, you probably thought her latest photo was of Luna at first glance, but upon further investigation (and, you know, reading her caption), the throwback snap is actually of John. We already knew that Luna is the "All of Me" singer's mini me, but this photo proves that they are seriously twins. From the hair to the eyes to the nose, we're willing to bet we would epically fail a quiz about telling them apart.

Related
10 Special Milestones Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Hit in 2017

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Join the conversation
Luna StephensCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesChrissy TeigenJohn Legend
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place
by Johnni Macke
Lionel Richie Talks About Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
by Brittney Stephens
Tina Knowles Talking About Beyonce's Twins 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Tina Knowles, Proud Grandma, Reveals Blue Ivy Prayed For the Arrival of Rumi and Sir
by Kelsie Gibson
How Old Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids?
Celebrity Kids
Can You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers?
by Monica Sisavat
Khloe Kardashian's Aunt Moments
Celebrity Kids
Khloé Kardashian Is the Cool Aunt We All Wish We Had
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds