You Can't Argue With This Evidence Proving Luna Is the Spitting Image of John Legend

It's no secret that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have one adorable little girl on their hands. The couple, who tied the knot in Italy in 2013, welcomed daughter Luna in 2016 and have been blessing the public with sweet snaps of her on social media ever since. And if you follow Chrissy on Instagram, you probably thought her latest photo was of Luna at first glance, but upon further investigation (and, you know, reading her caption), the throwback snap is actually of John. We already knew that Luna is the "All of Me" singer's mini me, but this photo proves that they are seriously twins. From the hair to the eyes to the nose, we're willing to bet we would epically fail a quiz about telling them apart.