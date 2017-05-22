 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional

After taking home the award for top country song for "H.O.L.Y." at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, Florida Georgia Line took to the stage to sing the tune with John Legend. The R&B singer kicked off the performance with his track "Surefire" before the country crooners strutted out on stage and Legend transitioned into "H.O.L.Y." We're partial to FGL's collaboration with Backstreet Boys, but we suppose this'll do, too.

Join the conversation
TVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsJohn LegendMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prep For the Met Gala by Hanging in Bed Naked
by Caitlin Hacker
Miley Cyrus Outfit 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Pippa Middleton Inspired Wedding Dresses
Wedding Dresses
by Kate McGregor
Chrissy Teigen's Video of Luna Saying "Cat"
Celebrity Kids
Chrissy Teigen Captures Luna Saying "Cat" For the First Time
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Meet?
Celebrity Facts
How John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Turned a Casual Hookup Into True Love
by Brittney Stephens
Birthday Cakes
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Decorated Luna's First Birthday Cake Themselves
by Alessia Santoro
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
Drake Looked Less Than Impressed With Vanessa Hudgens's Rap Skills at the BBMAs
by Monica Sisavat
Halsey Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance
by Monica Sisavat
Cher Performs at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller
by Maggie Pehanick
What Is Beauty Sleep?
Beauty News
It's Official: Scientific Studies Say Lack of Beauty Sleep Makes You Unattractive
by Emily Orofino
Nicki Minaj Reaction to Drake at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watch Nicki Minaj Beg For Drake's Attention at the Billboard Music Awards
by Perri Konecky
Musicians Who Have Been on Game of Thrones
Music
13 Musicians Who Brought Their Talents to Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds