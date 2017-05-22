Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional

After taking home the award for top country song for "H.O.L.Y." at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, Florida Georgia Line took to the stage to sing the tune with John Legend. The R&B singer kicked off the performance with his track "Surefire" before the country crooners strutted out on stage and Legend transitioned into "H.O.L.Y." We're partial to FGL's collaboration with Backstreet Boys, but we suppose this'll do, too.