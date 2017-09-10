10/9/17 10/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Wedding John Legend Wedding Songs 13 Wedding-Worthy John Legend Songs That Aren't "All of Me" 10 September, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Desiree Navarro When John Legend's international hit "All of Me" was released in 2015, it quickly became one of the most popular (read: overplayed) wedding songs of that year. There's no surprise as to why: the lyrics, which were inspired by and written for Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen, are romantic without being sappy and would soften the blackest of hearts. Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" also topped the list of favorite reception songs, but much like Sheeran, Legend actually has a handful of other sweet, sentimental tunes that are perfect for playing during any part of your big day. RelatedWedding Music: 100 Songs For Your First Dance 1 "God Only Knows" ft. Cynthia Erivo 1 / 14 2 "Each Day Gets Better" 2 / 14 3 "So High" 3 / 14 4 "Surefire" 4 / 14 5 "Open Your Eyes" 5 / 14 6 "Stay With You" 6 / 14 7 "Love Me Now" 7 / 14 8 "Made to Love" 8 / 14 9 "Save Room" 9 / 14 10 "I Love, You Love" 10 / 14 11 "You And I (Nobody in the World)" 11 / 14 12 "Everybody Knows" 12 / 14 13 "Ordinary People" 13 / 14 "All of Me" Just in case you wanted to hear it, anyway! 14 / 14 Join the conversation Wedding MusicWeddingJohn LegendMusic