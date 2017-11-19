 Skip Nav
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!

Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 2 Controversy

Fantastic Beasts Fans Are Outraged by Johnny Depp's Inclusion in the Sequel

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — the recently titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — has a problem that no amount of magic, movie or otherwise, is capable of fixing.

A gorgeous photo of the film's cast was recently released, and while the addition of a few new characters is exciting, one familiar face has loyal fans of J.K. Rowling's story outraged: Johnny Depp. His appearance in the promotional photo shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's seen the first movie; at the end of Fantastic Beasts, Colin Farrell's Graves is revealed to actually be the evil wizard Grindelwald in disguise, played by Depp. It's a shocking moment that kicks off the narrative for the next four films, which will follow the climactic clash between Grindelwald and a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). In other words? Depp is going to be a part of this franchise for a long time, and fans are deeply unhappy for one very understandable reason.

In 2016, Depp was embroiled in a contentious divorce from Amber Heard that dragged on for months before ending with disturbing domestic abuse allegations. Heard alleged that Depp "violently attacked" her on a number of occasions and that during the "entirety" of their four-year relationship, Depp was both "verbally and physically abusive" to her. One of her close friends even came forward with a gut-wrenching essay about witnessing her abuse firsthand, and photos of Heard's bruised and battered face were also released. Depp contested the allegations, and following the settlement of their divorce, Heard withdrew her request for a domestic violence restraining order.

Related
Amber Heard Recalls Coming Out as Bisexual: "I Became Attached to a Label"

For many, the situation felt like the same old, same old as far as Hollywood is concerned — a man accused of brutal violence against a woman escapes from the fallout with his career unscathed and no punishment for his (alleged) actions. Depp and Heard's breakup happened only last year, but if it had occurred in a post-Harvey Weinstein Hollywood instead, would his career still be flourishing? Would he have gotten a role in a traditionally feel-good, family-friendly franchise like Fantastic Beasts? Sure, the allegations cast a nasty shadow over Depp's future film roles, but that hasn't stopped studios from casting him in everything from new Pirates of the Caribbean films to Murder on the Orient Express.

Plenty of fans of the series wasted no time in voicing similar opinions on Twitter following the release of the cast photo. From describing how betrayed they feel by his appearance in the Harry Potter universe to wondering how Rowling, a victim of domestic violence herself, would sign off on his role, the reactions were strong.















Fortunately someone had a brilliant idea about how to solve the issue:

Join the conversation
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find ThemMoviesJohnny Depp
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds