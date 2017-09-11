Johnny Ruffo Opens Up About His Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Back in August, Johnny Ruffo shared the news that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer and would be beginning treatment soon. The news broke following an announcement that he had to undergo emergency surgery to remove a brain tumour. Now, almost a month later, he's sharing details of his progress with Nova's Fitzy & Wippa. Keep reading for what he had to say about his scary discovery, how the treatment is going, and how he's dealing with it all. Stay strong, Johnny!

On the headaches that started it all: "[One day], I had this really bad headache and thought, I'll duck down to the doctor and see if it's anything. The doctor gave me some medication for it, I took that, it didn't do anything and I was laying on the couch and my head was absolutely throbbing — it was like there was a fire inside. I tried to talk to the Mrs. and slurred all my words, she said, 'I think we should probably go to the emergency department of the hospital.' So she took me down there and they had a look at me, and initially they thought it was just a migraine, so they put me on a drip and ran through that. I still wasn't feeling great, I was thrashing around in the bed, holding my head in the foetal position — it was the most excruciating pain I've ever felt, I can't even describe it. [The next morning, my wife] gets a phone call from the emergency department saying, you need to get down here immediately, because he's got a brain tumour."

On making the right decision to go to the hospital: "Once the operation was complete, I spoke to the neurosurgeon — he was incredible — and he said, 'If you hadn't come in when you did, you would've died that night. If you'd gone to sleep that night, you would've had a brain aneurysm and not woken up at all.'"

On the size of the tumour: "The tumour was seven centimetres, it was huge. The neurosurgeon said to me, we see something like this once in 10 years. They couldn't tell me how long it'd been growing for because of the sheer size of it. He said it could've been growing anywhere from two to 10 years."

On his current treatment: "With the tumour, they could only remove 95 percent of it. The remaining 5 percent was too close to some nerves, and if they did attempt to operate on it, they could've potentially caused paralysis down the left side of my body. [So] I'm doing radiotherapy now — this is my third week. I go everyday, Monday to Friday, for 10-15 minutes. That goes for six weeks. I generally feel tired a lot of the time and can't do as much as I used to do. Once that's done, I get a four-week break and then start chemotherapy for six months. You do six rounds of it — every month you do five days on, 23 days off."

On living with cancer: "There's a little bit of shock, definitely, because I'm only 29. You hear about people having cancer all the time, but at 29, it's like, geez. Maybe I've gotten it because I'm somebody who can deal with it and can handle it, whereas some other people may not, so it is what it is. You just have to stay positive, I'm not going to go round moping I've got cancer."

On how the treatment is going: "The doctors are fairly confident that they can beat this thing, which is great news for me. But once again, they can't give a definitive answer."