A Joker Movie Is on the Way, and Warner Bros. Reportedly Wants to Cast Leonardo DiCaprio

After the critical disaster that was Suicide Squad hit cinemas in 2016, many fans were shocked and annoyed that Batman's archenemy, the Joker, barely appears in the movie at all despite the character being featured heavily in the film's promotional campaign. Even Jared Leto, who played the classic super-villain, voiced his own frustration at the decision to cut a lot of the Joker's scenes. In what appears to be a direct response to that (or just another way to milk the DC Extended Universe machine), Warner Bros. has announced that a new stand-alone movie about his back story is on the way. Unfortunately, not everyone in the Batman fandom is on board with the idea.

Do we get a Batwoman movie, a Birds of Prey movie? No. We get a fucking Joker movie from Todd Phillips. pic.twitter.com/4hiVmjYCMa — Scott Stamper (@DerfelBarada) August 22, 2017





fans: we want an under the red hood movie! teen titans movie! man of steel sequel! more female-led movies!

dceu: here's a joker solo movie! pic.twitter.com/RqnoFLZVWE — nat (@jason_todds) August 22, 2017





There's plenty of arguments for how a Joker movie could work, but in the end it humanizes him and that's not a Joker I want tbh. — 🍳 Eggs & Blakon 🥓 (@extrablakon) August 23, 2017

There are multiple reasons for the pushback. In the right hands, a Joker origin story could be great, but the studio's choice to tap Todd Phillips to co-write and potentially direct isn't sitting well with fans, since Phillips' previous directing credits include mostly raunchy comedies like The Hangover, Due Date, and Old School. Lending some gravity to the project is Scott Silver (8 Mile, The Fighter), who is attached to co-write the script with Phillips, which finds the Joker in Gotham City in the early 1980s.

The movie's reception will also depend heavily on the actor who takes up the villain's iconic mantle. Since Martin Scorsese is reportedly producing, rumours are now swirling that the studio is eyeing long-time Scorsese collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio for the role. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "there's no offer for DiCaprio, and sources say Scorsese's deal to produce isn't even done yet." So the chances that the Oscar winner will play the Joker are slim to none, at this point. Despite the odds, the rumours of a potential DiCaprio casting alone are enough to send the message that Warner Bros. is trying to put the Joker film on the same prestigious level of Christopher Nolan's award-worthy Dark Knight franchise.

Fans have already expressed worry over the studio's choice to recast Leto and the fact that the movie is being made instead of another female-led superhero (or super-villain) outing. It's obviously too early to judge the Joker film, but based on the DCEU's recent history, fans are right to be nervous.