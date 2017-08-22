 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
TV
Hmm, Suddenly Jon Snow and Daenerys Are Both Talking About Kids on Game of Thrones
TV
What It Means Now That the White Walkers Have a Dragon
Australian Survivor
Jacqui on Henry's Decision to Swap Tribes: "That Was a Real Kick in the Gut"

Jon and Daenerys Holding Hands on Game of Thrones Reactions

The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t

View In Slideshow
The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t
Image Source: HBO

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Since Jon Snow and Daenerys's first meeting at Dragonstone (and even before that, TBH), people have either been shipping the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons or strongly opposing any potential sparks between the pair. Putting aside the fact that the sheer amount of incest involved in a romantic transaction between the two is enough to make most people scream "no" and run the other way, it's hard to imagine nary a viewer that didn't experience feelings when Jon reached out to hold Dany's hand following the death of Viserion in season seven's sixth episode, "Beyond the Wall."

Whether in support or serious denial, the internet collectively lost its mind over this sweet/gross moment that may potentially be foreshadowing some weird sh*t interesting future plotlines. See the reactions of viewers in both camps ahead and tell us — are you totally in favor this badass duo getting together, or did the way-too-long camera pan to their beautiful joined hands make you dry heave?

Related
The Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened
1 / 19
2 / 19
3 / 19
4 / 19
5 / 19
6 / 19
7 / 19
8 / 19
9 / 19
10 / 19
11 / 19
12 / 19
13 / 19
14 / 19
15 / 19
16 / 19
17 / 19
18 / 19
19 / 19
Join the conversation
TVGame Of ThronesTwitter
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
US News
12 Photos of the Solar Eclipse That Will Make Your Heart Swell
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Best Click Frenzy Travel Deals
Budget Travel
OMG! We Found Out the Best Deals in the Click Frenzy Sale
by Alexandra Whiting
Should I Elope?
Wedding
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here's What Changed My Mind
by Lisa Peterson
Reactions to Jon Snow and Gendry on Game of Thrones
TV
23 People Who Are Already Obsessed With This Game of Thrones Bromance
by Quinn Keaney
Can Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Have Kids Together?
TV
Hmm, Suddenly Jon Snow and Daenerys Are Both Talking About Kids on Game of Thrones
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds