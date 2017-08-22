22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Jon and Daenerys Holding Hands on Game of Thrones Reactions The Too-Long Moment When Jon and Dany Hold Hands Has Everyone Losing Their Sh*t 22 August, 2017 by Alessia Santoro 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. Since Jon Snow and Daenerys's first meeting at Dragonstone (and even before that, TBH), people have either been shipping the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons or strongly opposing any potential sparks between the pair. Putting aside the fact that the sheer amount of incest involved in a romantic transaction between the two is enough to make most people scream "no" and run the other way, it's hard to imagine nary a viewer that didn't experience feelings when Jon reached out to hold Dany's hand following the death of Viserion in season seven's sixth episode, "Beyond the Wall." Whether in support or serious denial, the internet collectively lost its mind over this sweet/gross moment that may potentially be foreshadowing some weird sh*t interesting future plotlines. See the reactions of viewers in both camps ahead and tell us — are you totally in favor this badass duo getting together, or did the way-too-long camera pan to their beautiful joined hands make you dry heave? RelatedThe Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened JON AND DANY HOLDING HANDS APOLOGIZING FOR VISERION AND THEN CALLING HER *MY QUEEN* #GameofThrones #Jonerys pic.twitter.com/JtDErym5Pi— lauren (@_lor1988) August 21, 2017 1 / 19 Watching Dany and Jon holding hands in the ship like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/TWAb7wK1WD— alli 🇨🇱 (@hallirious) August 21, 2017 2 / 19 "I think our hands just made a baby" - Jon and Dany #GameOfThones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/Oda548heG4— Jayne (@JayneDoe_4) August 21, 2017 3 / 19 Also me sitting here THIRSTING for Daenerys and Jon and they FINALLY AT LEAST HOLD HANDS. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/B3qz1NHXJF— Jillian Flauto (@jillianflauto) August 21, 2017 4 / 19 Jon and dany held hands and my heart literally caught on fire I died— kyra (@poedameroff) August 21, 2017 5 / 19 When Jon and Daenerys hold hands then you remember they are Aunt and Nephew. #GameofThrones7 pic.twitter.com/9A2I4Gln6c— Taylor Schlarb (@TaylorSchlarb) August 21, 2017 6 / 19 Me when Jon and Dany squeezed hands. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/dYdGcGyX8v— Angela DeCamp (@AngelaDeCamp) August 21, 2017 7 / 19 When you realize Jon and Dany holding hands for too long. #gameofthrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/quzrOC0mZh— Raven Psyche (@CendresNoires) August 21, 2017 8 / 19 Jon and Dany holding hands got me like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZhchE4yOcW— Ashley W. (@AshleyWheat) August 21, 2017 9 / 19 When Aunt Dany and her nephew Jon Snow hold hands for too long #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/ivhk2fwcLH— Ice Ice Gendry (@AreyouthereZod) August 21, 2017 10 / 19 Jon & Dany held hands!!!!!! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/l9tsSue0JH— Issa B. (@issabetti) August 21, 2017 11 / 19 I SWEAR IVE BEEN SHIPPING JON AND DANY BEFORE THEY EVEN MET AND HE CALLED HER HIS QUEEN AND THEY HELD HANDS AND SHE SAW HIM SHIRTLESS AND— Bethany 🌺 (@bethanybookss) August 21, 2017 12 / 19 when dany & jon were holding hands having a cute moment but then u remembered theyre related #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NYY5BxsqxH— 🌫 (@Niggum) August 21, 2017 13 / 19 Did Dany and Jon feel the family bond while holding hands there?— Keenan (@keenan313) August 21, 2017 14 / 19 But also me when Dany & Jon held hands & gazed longingly #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/oMHpn2myHl— Sassypants Jen 💁🏻 (@Buttercup0303) August 21, 2017 15 / 19 *dany and jon hold hands*me: ok now kiss— Cam Hiltner (@camhiltner) August 21, 2017 16 / 19 When Jon called Dany "my queen" and the way he was looking at her when they were holding hands #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/G1iSGn4BZ9— vanessa 🍒 (@moonlightfentyy) August 21, 2017 17 / 19 *Jon and Dany hold hands*Me: #GameOfThones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/mOmenSP3vz— That Girl Vench (@VforVictoryish) August 21, 2017 18 / 19 DAENERYS AND JON HELD HANDS AND HE CALLED HER MY QUEEN WHAT DO YOU EXPECT ME TO THINK MY HEART CAN'T HANDLE THIS OMG— kath 🖤 (@debnamkaye) August 17, 2017 19 / 19 Join the conversation TVGame Of ThronesTwitter