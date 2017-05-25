 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Game of Thrones Season 7 Might Answer Our Prayers and Let Jon Kill Littlefinger
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

Jon Snow Attacking Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Trailer

Game of Thrones Season 7 Might Answer Our Prayers and Let Jon Kill Littlefinger

It was always a given that the shorter, seventh season of Game of Thrones would be intense and full of important character deaths, but the question is always the same: who? After getting a look at the brand-new season seven trailer, we're more than confident that one Petyr Baelish will head to the Seven Kingdoms in the sky. And even better? Jon is probably going to get to kill him. At 1:16 in the trailer, and as you can see in the GIF below, you see the two men rushing each other in a decidedly unfriendly way, and it's Jon's face that tells us all we need to know.

via GIPHY

Jon is done with this guy, as he was in season six with Ramsay Bolton, and you remember how that turned out. It seems clear that Jon will discover how much he's trying to turn Sansa against him and that will drive him to attack Littlefinger, but it could really be any number of things. Littlefinger is a d*ck who has screwed over Jon's family time and again, including one of his first and worst offenses, betraying Ned Stark. Or perhaps it's Littlefinger who knows about Jon's true parentage, and he reveals it to Jon in some twisted way. Either way, this guy is going down, and if it's not Jon, someone is definitely going to kill him soon.

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Theories
15 Very Important Things the New Game of Thrones Pictures Tell Us
by Ryan Roschke
Kit Harington Esquire June and July 2017 Cover
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
by Kelsie Gibson
Whose Perspective Will We See on 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
The Bachelorette Cast on Twitter and Instagram 2017
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette US: Where to Follow Rachel's Contestants on Social Media
by Maggie Pehanick
Man Proposes on Splash Mountain at Disneyland
Proposal
1 Man Just Flawlessly Executed the Disneyland Proposal of Our Dreams
by Victoria Messina
Entertainment News
HBO Is Developing FOUR Game of Thrones Spinoff Series
by Maggie Pehanick
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer
TV
Game of Thrones Season 7 Trailer: "The Great War Is Here"
by Maggie Pehanick
Game of Thrones Season 7 GIFs
Theories
The 11 Most Important Game of Thrones Season 7 Moments (So Far)
by Ryan Roschke
How to Be Healthier at Work
Healthy Living
Why the Office Is the Best Place to Kick-Start Your Weight Loss Goals
by Carina Rossi
What Are the Characters Doing on Twin Peaks in 2017?
TV
Twin Peaks: What Every Major Character Has Been Doing for the Past 25 Years
by Andrea Reiher
Funny Hotmail Addresses
Email
We're Laughing So Hard at Our First Hotmail Addresses
by Kate McGregor
Game of Thrones Foreshadowing
TV
12 Times Game of Thrones Sneakily Foreshadowed the Future
by Erin Hurley
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds