 Skip Nav
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

Jon Snow and Daenerys Sex Scene Reactions

Hot Damn! Game of Thrones Fans Are a MESS Over That Steamy Scene

View In Slideshow
Hot Damn! Game of Thrones Fans Are a MESS Over That Steamy Scene
Image Source: HBO

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Bless the old gods and the new, because Game of Thrones season seven ends with a bang — literally. The chemistry between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen builds throughout the season, and in episode seven, the pair finally get together while sailing north. Reactions to the scene were mixed, of course, because while #TeamIceAndFire fans got exactly what they'd been hoping for, there's also that whole aunt-nephew thing. Meanwhile, there's a lingering question: what happens if Jon and Daenerys have a baby? Guess we'll have to wait until season eight to find out if that's in the cards, but in the meantime, please enjoy these hilarious reactions to the couple's sexy scene.

1 / 17
2 / 17
3 / 17
4 / 17
5 / 17
6 / 17
7 / 17
8 / 17
9 / 17
10 / 17
11 / 17
12 / 17
13 / 17
14 / 17
15 / 17
http://snowsflurries.tumblr.com/post/164694604324/daenerys-we-sail-together-jonerys-fandom
16 / 17
https://leatherjacketsandrum.tumblr.com/post/164694634139/we-sail-together-you-know-what-that-means
17 / 17
Join the conversation
TVKit HaringtonEmilia ClarkeGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds