Hot Damn! Game of Thrones Fans Are a MESS Over That Steamy Scene

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven. Bless the old gods and the new, because Game of Thrones season seven ends with a bang — literally. The chemistry between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen builds throughout the season, and in episode seven, the pair finally get together while sailing north. Reactions to the scene were mixed, of course, because while #TeamIceAndFire fans got exactly what they'd been hoping for, there's also that whole aunt-nephew thing. Meanwhile, there's a lingering question: what happens if Jon and Daenerys have a baby? Guess we'll have to wait until season eight to find out if that's in the cards, but in the meantime, please enjoy these hilarious reactions to the couple's sexy scene. When Jon and Daenerys find out the truth #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/lxxM2Cxiu0— Shanerys Targaryen (@respekmist) August 28, 2017 1 / 17 When you're trying to be happy Jon is the true heir but you know Daenerys isn't going to take it well #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/nOGXAlx7Y9— Cat Milling (@cmillllllll) August 28, 2017 2 / 17 Jon: Dude I totally just slept with Daenerys! High five!Bran: .......#GameOfThronesFinale #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ni1yUOMv51— Diego Cardenas (@Cardenas_Diego) August 28, 2017 3 / 17 everyone watching jaime and cersei: "ew this is gross"everyone watching jon and daenerys: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Ks7bEHZlvv— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 28, 2017 4 / 17 DANY AND JON BETWEEN THE SHEETS BLESS UP #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/rnybiuOZig— molo (@molo011) August 28, 2017 5 / 17 Daenerys and Jon's reaction when they finally find out they're related.. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/lcpDT7RGWx— Mandi 💪 (@1armgirl) August 28, 2017 6 / 17 All of us watching the Jon and Daenerys scene even though it was incest. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BpPKTnIzTG— Austin (@AustinCTweets) August 28, 2017 7 / 17 Daenerys knew why she wanted to sail together with Jon #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/zst067geok— Rina (@RatedRina) August 28, 2017 8 / 17 JON AND DAENERYS. If they don't know they're related, I don't know they're related !! 🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️🤸🏽♀️ #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/fRw7DFFg0d— Desaray (@DesarayRocha) August 28, 2017 9 / 17 Daenerys: Dragons are the only children I will ever have. Jon: Bet #GameOfThronesFinale— TFrank Reviews (@TFrankReviews) August 28, 2017 10 / 17 When you're super happy that Jon and Daenerys finally hooked up but then remember its incest #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/ITJugdjlF6— Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) August 28, 2017 11 / 17 Jon and Daenerys #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones #GoTS7 #GameOfThronesFinale 🎶I'll make love to you 🎶 pic.twitter.com/3D4uUNnCKn— Greg ™ (@Gregdv) August 28, 2017 12 / 17 He loved her. And she loved him. 😭😭😭😭 #sobbing 🐺🐉 #gameofthrones— mells_view (@mells_view) August 28, 2017 13 / 17 Actually, Incest Is Good Now. #GameOfThrones— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 28, 2017 14 / 17 Dany & Jon edition #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/k4s848KtxM— Pedro Salas (@pedrosalass_) August 28, 2017 15 / 17 http://snowsflurries.tumblr.com/post/164694604324/daenerys-we-sail-together-jonerys-fandom 16 / 17 https://leatherjacketsandrum.tumblr.com/post/164694634139/we-sail-together-you-know-what-that-means 17 / 17