Jon's Speech to Theon on Game of Thrones

This 1 Line From Jon's Speech to Theon Will Have a Huge Impact on Season 8

To say that Jon Snow and Theon Greyjoy have a complicated relationship on Game of Thrones would be an understatement. Although the two grow up considering each other brothers, Theon greatly betrays the Stark family in ways that even rescuing Sansa from the horrible Ramsay can't make up for. When Theon and Jon first come face to face again in season seven, you can practically feel the tension through the screen, and it all comes pouring out during the season finale when the two share a powerful conversation.

After returning from King's Landing, where Jon refuses to acknowledge Cersei Lanninster as his queen, Theon asks Jon for a moment to speak. He praises the King in the North for his honesty and commends him for his ability to always do the right thing. But toward the end of their conversation, Jon advises the clearly broken Theon about making the right decision for his family and saving his sister, Yara.

"You don't need to choose," Jon says of Theon's conflicting emotions. "You're a Greyjoy, and you're a Stark."

This family-focused line from Jon will stretch a lot further in season eight, according to Reddit user MoralMidgetry. The fan pointed out that this is not only Jon speaking to Theon but also Jon speaking to his future self next season when he eventually finds out that he's a Targaryen. One of the biggest cliffhangers from the season seven finale is how Jon might react to the overwhelming revelation that he's not a bastard (thank you, Gilly), his name is actually Aegon Targaryen, and, oh yeah, he also just had sex with his aunt. It sounds like a lot of information to handle at once, but as Theon so clearly points out in their conversation, Jon "always knows what is right."

For his entire life, Jon believes he's Ned Stark's bastard son, but this prelude to next season implies that Jon will not have to choose between his Stark family and his Targaryen blood any longer. It's admittedly making us hopeful for the peaceful possibilities between the two houses. As for Theon, only time will tell if he's successful in rescuing Yara, but one thing is for sure: we're seeing a courageous and purposeful side to him that we weren't sure even existed anymore.

Image Source: HBO
