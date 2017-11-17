17/11/17 17/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Jonathan Groff Jonathan Groff Sexy Pictures Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff 17 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty It doesn't take a special agent to see that Jonathan Groff is one insanely attractive human being. While the actor is currently causing a fan frenzy with his steamy scenes on Netflix's Mindhunter, it certainly isn't the first time he has swept us off our feet. Seriously, who else was obsessed with his Glee character, Jesse St. James? Swoon. Whether he's busting out show tunes on stage or hitting the red carpet in a dapper suit, it's clear that Jonathan is just way too adorable for his own good. Feast your eyes on his hottest moments ahead. Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 1 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca/VF14 2 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride 3 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Ilya S. Savenok 4 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris 5 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Ray Tamarra 6 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride 7 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 8 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca 9 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride 10 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride 11 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown 12 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby 13 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer 14 / 15 Image Source: Getty / Roy Rochlin 15 / 15 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Jonathan GroffEye Candy