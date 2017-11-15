 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Jordin Sparks Married and Pregnant With First Child

Surprise! Jordin Sparks Is Married and Expecting Her First Child

It's a very exciting time for Jordin Sparks. On Tuesday, the "One Step at a Time" singer revealed that she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, on July 16. And that's not even the best part! They are also expecting their first child together. "We're both really excited," the American Idol alum told People. "He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!' We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this." The couple, who first met over Easter weekend, decided to elope while on vacation in Hawaii over the Summer. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Jordin added. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'" Congrats to the happy pair!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Join the conversation
Celebrity WeddingsJordin SparksCelebrity PregnanciesCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds