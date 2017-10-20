 Skip Nav
Josie and the Pussycats "Milkshake" Cover on Riverdale Video

You Won't Be Able to Get Riverdale's Catchy "Milkshake" Cover Out of Your Head

The intense drama and complicated love stories aren't the only reason we love Riverdale — we're also obsessed with its insanely catchy soundtrack. While the town tries to save Pop's from closing down during Thursday night's episode, Josie and the Pussycats fittingly sing an addicting cover of Kelis's "Milkshake." Not only does HBIC Cheryl Blossom become an honorary member of the girl band, but they even perform the whole thing on the roof like the total divas they are. Let's just say, it was the cherry on top of another crazy episode.

