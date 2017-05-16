 Skip Nav
Jughead Eating a Burger Seductively Is the Most Terrifying, Sexy Thing You've Ever Seen
See the First Adorable Photo From Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Wedding
50+ Photos That Show the Outpouring of Love at Princess Diana's Public Funeral
Whoever Looks After the NSW Police's Facebook Page Needs a Raise
Bow Down: This Is the Man Behind the NSW Police Force Facebook Posts

Jughead Eats a Burger Video

Jughead Eating a Burger Seductively Is the Most Terrifying, Sexy Thing You've Ever Seen

You know how Jughead hangs out at Pop's all the time but never actually eats food? Well if you've been sitting there, silently praying that he would just eat the damn food, you're not alone. Netflix has heard your pleas, and they recruited Riverdale's Cole Sprouse to eat a cheeseburger seductively. OK, maybe they just asked him to eat it and he chose to make direct eye contact with the camera and move his body sexily. In fact, that sounds much more likely.

